Australia dlr fails at chart resistance, NZ$ pauses at 19-mth highs

SYDNEY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar slipped on
Thursday after once again failing at key chart barrier of 73
U.S. cents while its New Zealand counterpart took a breather at
19-month highs.
The Australian dollar was last at $0.7272 after
hitting a high of $0.7319 on Wednesday.
Technical analysts see major chart resistance at $0.73, a
level the Aussie has breached twice this week but has failed to
sustain above.
Data out earlier showed net migration slipped 4,530 in
September after a heftier fall in August. Over the past six
months almost 16,000 people have left Australia in net terms,
figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed.
"Apart from times of war, there has never been a time like
this," CommSec economist Craig James said.
"Economists are hoping for economic growth of 3%-5% over the
next year or two. But getting the ‘V-shaped’ recovery is
dependent on finding a safe way to open foreign borders and
enticing more people to call Australia home."
Migration, which last year accounted for about two thirds of
Australia's population growth, is critical to the country's A$2
trillion economy.
Investor focus is also on escalating Australia-China
tensions, though analysts said it was yet to hurt the Aussie
which is being supported by a weaker greenback.
The New Zealand dollar was a shade weaker at
$0.6879, after earlier hitting a high of $0.6915 - a level last
seen in March 2019.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) proved to be the wind
under the kiwi's wings on Wednesday as it reiterated the
official cash rate would stay at 0.25% until March 2021, leading
markets to price out the chance of negative rates.
The RBNZ also introduced a new funding facility for banks to
lower their borrowing costs, saying it would have a much bigger
impact on lending rates than trimming the cash rate slightly.
"We have upgraded our NZD outlook," analysts at National
Australia Bank (NAB) said in a note. "A move to $0.70 looks to
be ahead of schedule, supported by a change in our RBNZ policy
view."
NAB economists now see the official cash rate at 0.25% next
year.
New Zealand government bonds rose slightly with
yields on the long-end down 2 basis points.
Australian government bond futures were mixed, with the
three-year bond contract flat at 99.81. The 10-year
contract jumped 6.5 ticks to 99.07.
