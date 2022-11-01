Australia dlr pares gains after RBA hike short-changes hawks

SYDNEY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar pared
early gains on Tuesday after the country's central bank stayed
with quarter-point rate hikes, disappointing some bulls who had
wagered on a larger move.
The Aussie eased back to $0.6424, from a top of
$0.6446, but was still firmer on the day. It found support
around $0.6368 overnight but remains well short of last week's
peak of $0.6552.
The kiwi dollar gained to $0.5840, after drawing
support at $0.5776 overnight. Resistance lies at last week's
high of $0.5870.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted its cash rate 25
basis points to 2.85%, bringing the tightening since May to an
eye-watering 275 basis points, and reiterated that further
tightening was likely.
Markets had been leaning toward a quarter-point
move given the central bank only downshifted from half-point
hikes in October.
Yet some had looked for a return to outsized rises after
consumer price inflation shot to a 32-year high of 7.3% in the
third quarter, well above analyst expectations.
The RBA did revise up its forecasts for inflation which it
now sees reaching around 8%, this quarter rather than 7.75%, and
only slowing to 4.75% by the end of next year.
Investors reacted by lengthening the odds on a half-point
move in December, while trimming the likely peak for rates to
3.90% from 4.0% ahead of the decision.
"While inflation remains the main game, the outlook for
growth has also deteriorated, with the RBA's forecasts for the
second half of this year and next coming down," said Sean
Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for BIS Oxford
Economics.
"Against the backdrop of weaker growth, the risks of
overtightening and exacerbating the slowdown are growing."
Yields on 10-year bonds dipped to 3.78% and away
from a recent top of 4.23%. They were also a hefty 24 basis
points under Treasury yields, reflecting wagers that U.S. rates
will peak above those in Australia.
Over in New Zealand, the bond market was celebrating being
included in the FTSE-Russell World Government Bond Index for the
first time. That was expected to attract more offshore demand
for kiwi debt, and thus into the currency as well.
Yields on 10-year paper stood at 4.29%, having
fallen from a nine-year top of 4.825% over the past week.