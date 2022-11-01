Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Australia dlr pares gains after RBA hike short-changes hawks

11/01/2022 | 12:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar pared early gains on Tuesday after the country's central bank stayed with quarter-point rate hikes, disappointing some bulls who had wagered on a larger move.

The Aussie eased back to $0.6424, from a top of $0.6446, but was still firmer on the day. It found support around $0.6368 overnight but remains well short of last week's peak of $0.6552.

The kiwi dollar gained to $0.5840, after drawing support at $0.5776 overnight. Resistance lies at last week's high of $0.5870.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted its cash rate 25 basis points to 2.85%, bringing the tightening since May to an eye-watering 275 basis points, and reiterated that further tightening was likely.

Markets had been leaning toward a quarter-point move given the central bank only downshifted from half-point hikes in October.

Yet some had looked for a return to outsized rises after consumer price inflation shot to a 32-year high of 7.3% in the third quarter, well above analyst expectations.

The RBA did revise up its forecasts for inflation which it now sees reaching around 8%, this quarter rather than 7.75%, and only slowing to 4.75% by the end of next year.

Investors reacted by lengthening the odds on a half-point move in December, while trimming the likely peak for rates to 3.90% from 4.0% ahead of the decision.

"While inflation remains the main game, the outlook for growth has also deteriorated, with the RBA's forecasts for the second half of this year and next coming down," said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for BIS Oxford Economics.

"Against the backdrop of weaker growth, the risks of overtightening and exacerbating the slowdown are growing."

Yields on 10-year bonds dipped to 3.78% and away from a recent top of 4.23%. They were also a hefty 24 basis points under Treasury yields, reflecting wagers that U.S. rates will peak above those in Australia.

Over in New Zealand, the bond market was celebrating being included in the FTSE-Russell World Government Bond Index for the first time. That was expected to attract more offshore demand for kiwi debt, and thus into the currency as well.

Yields on 10-year paper stood at 4.29%, having fallen from a nine-year top of 4.825% over the past week.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.03% 0.87197 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.01% 95.306 Delayed Quote.13.12%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.32% 1.09663 Delayed Quote.3.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.07% 0.64228 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.21% 0.64219 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.15% 1.79194 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.03% 1.146828 Delayed Quote.5.20%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.02% 1.54241 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.23% 0.018828 Delayed Quote.2.68%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.23% 1.557196 Delayed Quote.13.46%
Latest news "Economy"
01:16aSingapore's UOB completes deal for Citi's Malaysia, Thailand retail banking ops
RE
01:16aAustralia's NAB hikes home loan rate by 25 bps, matching central bank
RE
01:16aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher as -2-
DJ
01:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as Investors Brace for Fed
DJ
01:11aIndia allows rice exports backed by already issued letters of credit
RE
01:07aIndia's factory growth picks up speed in Oct, hiring at 33-mth high
RE
01:07aAlmost-full oil supertanker runs aground near Singapore gas pipeline
RE
01:05aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee nudges higher; Fed outcome, U.S. data next trigger
RE
01:02aBanks prepare to hold $12.7bn twitter debt on books until early…
RE
12:59aHong Kong and China stocks rebound; weak data, sliding yuan cap gains
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold Demand Rose in 3Q on Increased Central Bank Purchases and Jewelry ..
2Oil prices rise as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns
3Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CBA builds new Commodities, Trade and ..
4China's Oct factory activity shrinks as COVID curbs hit output, demand ..
5Australia shares edge higher ahead of cenbank decision

HOT NEWS