Australia dlr trades sideways as RBA seen lagging on rate rises

SYDNEY, May 24 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar traded near
the lower end of its five-and-a-half week range against the
greenback on Monday, as the country's central bank is seen
lagging global peers in tightening monetary policy despite a
strong economic recovery.
Its New Zealand counterpart was also trading sideways and at
the lower end of its multi-week range, ahead of a monetary
policy decision this week and as data showed retail sales
volumes rose in the first quarter. [ nAZN0170SE]
The Aussie was trading 0.05% higher at $0.7735. The
commodity-price sensitive currency has traded between $0.7675
and $0.7891 since April 15, as sky-rocketing commodities prices
have prompted China's government to curb "unreasonable" cost
increases.
The New Zealand dollar edged 0.15% higher to $0.7174
, trading around the midpoint of its range since
mid-April of between $0.7117 and $0.7304.
"Unlike last year, markets have now largely (if not fully)
priced in a global V-shaped recovery that was aided both by
policy and positive vaccine developments," Morgan Stanley
strategists said in a note.
"2Q21 will be the 'last hurrah' for AUD/USD strength...we
think AUD/USD will begin to diverge from risk assets as the
primary driver of the AUD shifts from global risk demand and
global growth to policy divergence."
Australia's central bank will likely be slower than its
peers to tighten monetary policy as wage growth and inflation
remain below its target by more than in other countries such as
the United States, Canada, UK and New Zealand, economists said.
Australia's 10-year bond yields were two basis
points lower at 1.65%, a spread of 4 basis points above U.S.
yields.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has said it will not
raise interest rates until actual inflation was within its 2%-3%
target band, with the central bank due to announce in July a
decision on whether to expand its bond-buying programme.
"The RBA's A$5 billion in weekly asset purchases is driving
faster growth in their balance sheet than any other G10 central
bank this year," said Westpac strategists. "That is arguably
capping the Aussie via the AU-US 10-year bond spread."
Meanwhile, a high reading for the core U.S. personal
consumption and inflation figures this week could revive talk of
an early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve, economists said,
which would add to the divergence in yields.
