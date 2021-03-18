Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia dollar rises on Fed comments, jobs; NZ dlr shrugs off Q4 data

03/18/2021 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar rose against the greenback on Thursday, after local data showed a big jump in employment in February, and the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was in no hurry to raise interest rates, which also helped the kiwi dollar.

The Australian dollar was trading 0.47% higher at $0.7833, a two-week high, as investors moved to risk-sensitive currencies after the Fed dampened speculation that a stronger economic outlook could propel the central bank to wind back its stimulus.

The New Zealand dollar was up 0.08% to $0.7245, in between its three-week range of $0.7100 and $0.7464.

The highly expected comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent the greenback and long-term U.S. bond yields lower, and helping risk appetite amongst investors.

"The sustainability of this move in yields will remain key for the AUD/USD," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group analysts said.

Also fuelling the Aussie, was data that showed employment jumping for a fifth consecutive month in February, while the jobless rate fell by far more than expected, in yet another sign that the country's economy was moving in the right direction.

The strong data challenges the Reserve Bank of Australia's lower-for-longer monetary policy pledge to keep rates at a record low of 0.1% until the labour market is tight enough to generate inflation..

Australian three-year bond futures fell 5 ticks to 99.690, implying a yield of 0.3%. The 10-year futures contract was ten ticks lower at 98.145, implying a 1.8% yield.

Across the Tasman, data showing New Zealand's economy contracted in the final quarter of last year had little impact on the kiwi, due to the lingering effects of the Fed's comments, traders said.

"A key driver (for the Kiwi) is expected to be a continuation of the global recovery which should see commodity currencies outperform," Westpac analysts said in a note.

New Zealand government bonds moved lower, with yields 2-3 basis points higher across the curve.

(Editing by Rashmi Aich; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED -0.67% 28.37 End-of-day quote.24.98%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.22% 0.9701 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.14% 85.202 Delayed Quote.6.36%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.24% 1.07996 Delayed Quote.0.58%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.26% 0.72245 Delayed Quote.5.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.08% 0.78201 Delayed Quote.0.68%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.31% 1.78304 Delayed Quote.1.08%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.28% 1.52903 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44aAdvanced nuclear reactors no safer than conventional nuclear plants, says science group
RE
12:42aChina ferrous futures gain on rising industrial metals consumption
RE
12:34aChina, Hong Kong stocks climb on Fed's dovish stance
RE
12:33aDollar wobbles after Fed pushes back against rate hike speculation
RE
12:32aTC ENERGY  : Several U.S. states sue Biden administration for revoking permit for Keystone XL pipeline
RE
12:27aPhilippine cbank revises 2021 c/a surplus forecast higher
RE
12:27aPhilippine c.bank sees end-2022 balance of payments surplus at $3.8 bln (0.9% of gdp)
RE
12:27aPhilippine c.bank sees end-2021 balance of payments surplus at $6.2 bln (1.6% of gdp)
RE
12:26aPhilippine c.bank sees 2022 current account surplus at $5.2 bln (1.2% of gdp)
RE
12:25aPhilippine c.bank sees 2021 current account surplus at $9.1 bln (2.3% of gdp)
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : ECKERT & ZIEGLER 2020: Earnings higher than expected
3NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC. : INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ne..
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : South Korea's SK says investing in $300 million mobilit..
5BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION : BROADWAY FINANCIAL : Stockholders of Broadway Financial Corporation and CFBan..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ