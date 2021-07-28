Australia dollar subdued by China jitters, Sydney lockdown extension

SYDNEY, July 28 (Reuters) - Australia's 10-year government
bonds hit a five-month high on Wednesday while the
risk-sensitive Aussie dollar stayed low as a plunge in Chinese
equity markets sent investors scurrying for perceived safe haven
assets.
Yields on Australian 10-year bonds went as low
as 1.164%, a level not seen since Feb. 1.
Three-year yields eased to a one-week trough of
0.239% from a high of nearly 0.5% in June as investors pushed
back expectations for interest rate hikes amid rising COVID-19
cases in the most populous city of Sydney.
The Australian dollar, a liquid proxy for the
Chinese yuan, was last at $0.7367, not far from last week's
eight-month low of $0.7289.
The yuan teetered near a three-month low at 6.5180 per
dollar after logging its worst day since October on
Tuesday on investors' concerns about tightening government
regulation. On Wednesday, it hovered around 6.5030 as state-run
financial media called for calm.
Also clouding the outlook for the Aussie was a four-week
extension of a coronavirus lockdown in Sydney, raising prospects
of a third-quarter economic contraction and higher unemployment.
Fitch Solutions on Wednesday downgraded its 2021 forecast
for the Australian dollar to $0.7500 from a previous estimate of
0.7600 "amid rising risks to the growth outlook emerging from a
resurgence in the Covid-19 domestic outbreak."
All eyes will next be on the U.S. Federal Reserve which will
announce its policy decision at 1800 GMT followed by a news
conference at 1830 GMT.
The New Zealand dollar held at $0.6959, after hit
an eight-month low of $0.6882 last week.
New Zealand government bonds gained, sending
yields about 2.5-3.5 basis points lower across the yield curve.
Australian government bond futures rose, with the three-year
bond contract up 1.5 ticks at 99.715. The 10-year
contract added 4 ticks to 98.835.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)