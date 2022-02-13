Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls out China

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the situation was reaching a stage he called 'dangerous'.

He also called out China for not speaking out for Ukraine.

That comes after Beijing criticised Canberra for hosting a meeting of U.S., Australian, Japanese and Indian foreign ministers last week.

"The Chinese government is happy to criticize Australia for engaging in such peaceful activities but yet remains chillingly silent on Russian troops amassing at the Ukrainian border. The coalition of autocracies that we are seeing, seeking to bully other countries is not something that Australia ever takes a light position on and certainly my government never has."

The U.S. has also ordered most of its embassy staff to leave Kyiv due to the deteroriating situation.

And on Sunday, it sent more weaponry and ammunition to Ukraine's capital, as part of a $200 million security package.

Meanwhile further south, Ukrainian security forces held drillsaimed at cracking down on possible provocations at the border with Russian-annexed Crimea.

Russia's state-owned news agency RIA said the Kremlin had also begun naval exercises near the Crimean peninsula.

Moscow denies any plan to invade, saying it is maintaining its own security against aggression by NATO allies.