Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls out China

02/13/2022 | 03:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Australia on Sunday said it was evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, amid a growing threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the situation was reaching a stage he called 'dangerous'.

He also called out China for not speaking out for Ukraine.

That comes after Beijing criticised Canberra for hosting a meeting of U.S., Australian, Japanese and Indian foreign ministers last week.

"The Chinese government is happy to criticize Australia for engaging in such peaceful activities but yet remains chillingly silent on Russian troops amassing at the Ukrainian border. The coalition of autocracies that we are seeing, seeking to bully other countries is not something that Australia ever takes a light position on and certainly my government never has."

The U.S. has also ordered most of its embassy staff to leave Kyiv due to the deteroriating situation.

And on Sunday, it sent more weaponry and ammunition to Ukraine's capital, as part of a $200 million security package.

Meanwhile further south, Ukrainian security forces held drillsaimed at cracking down on possible provocations at the border with Russian-annexed Crimea.

Russia's state-owned news agency RIA said the Kremlin had also begun naval exercises near the Crimean peninsula.

Moscow denies any plan to invade, saying it is maintaining its own security against aggression by NATO allies.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:10aArctic seed vault to receive rare deposits
RE
05:09aHong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed
RE
05:09aHimalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says
RE
05:06aHardship deepens amidst Syria's frozen conflict
RE
04:58aDeal on Stellantis battery plant will be signed in days, Italian minister says
RE
04:25aSaudi Arabia jails 11 people for laundering $2.7 billion - state TV
RE
04:04aTunisian president cements power over judiciary
RE
03:53aAustralia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls on China to speak up for Ukraine
RE
03:35aVietnam to end COVID curbs on international flights from Feb 15
RE
03:14aAustralia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls out China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response
2Canada police in standoff with protesters blocking bridge to U.S.
3French COVID protest convoy defies Paris stay-away order
4Germans pin hopes on Novavax moving the needle among anti-vaxxers
5Singapore Airshow expects sharp fall in visitor numbers - organiser

HOT NEWS