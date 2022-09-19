Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia expects 2021-22 deficit to improve by about $34 billion

09/19/2022 | 10:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australia's budget deficit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, is expected to improve by about A$50 billion ($34 billion) driven by robust commodity prices, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Tuesday.

In a preview of the federal budget due to be presented in full next month, Chalmers said over half of the improvement of around A$28 billion is from higher-than-expected revenue from iron ore and metallurgical coal prices.

Chalmers also said Australia would support the efforts by the G7 group of countries to impose a price cap on Russian oil. ($1 = 1.4888 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.01% 92.1 Delayed Quote.17.51%
WTI -0.10% 85.348 Delayed Quote.13.63%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares Seen Higher as Fed Move Awaited
DJ
12:16aIndia's Digit Insurance IPO kept on hold by markets regulator
RE
12:13aIndian shares rise 1% as global mkts recover; Fed in focus
RE
12:11aBase metals rise on hopes of China further easing COVID rules
RE
12:07aRussia's surging oil exports to China in Aug fail to keep Saudis down -data
RE
12:07aRussia weighs hike in taxes on oil, gas -Kommersant
RE
12:05aChina's Aug coal imports from Russia highest in at least 5 years
RE
12:03aCoal rush! Energy crisis fires global hunt for polluting fuel
RE
12:01aFarm and food investors face $150 bln loss on climate change - report
RE
09/20Malaysia's Aug exports rise 48.2% year-on-year, above forecast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cathay Pacific Airways : to purchase 38 million US gallons of Sustainab..
2Australian shares gain more than 1% on commodity, financial boost
3Algonquin Power & Utilities : Investor Presentation - September 2022
4As U.N. mulls Myanmar action, Malaysia pushes ASEAN to review peace pla..
5Zelenskiy to invaders: 'Flee from our land or surrender'

HOT NEWS