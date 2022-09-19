Australia expects 2021-22 deficit to improve by about $34 billion

SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australia's budget deficit for
the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, is expected to improve by
about A$50 billion ($34 billion) driven by robust commodity
prices, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Tuesday.
In a preview of the federal budget due to be presented in
full next month, Chalmers said over half of the improvement of
around A$28 billion is from higher-than-expected revenue from
iron ore and metallurgical coal prices.
Chalmers also said Australia would support the efforts by
the G7 group of countries to impose a price cap on Russian oil.
($1 = 1.4888 Australian dollars)
