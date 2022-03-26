Australia flags move on high fuel prices as election nears

March 27 (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on
Sunday indicated the federal government would likely act to
lower petrol prices in the upcoming federal budget, weeks out
from a general election.
The government has recently come under pressure to cut fuel
excise as petrol prices hit an eight-year high, while Prime
Minister Scott Morrison lags in the polls in the lead up to the
election, due in May.
Asked by Nine Entertainment if the government would announce
in Tuesday's budget a cut to the 44.2 cents a litre fuel excise,
Frydenberg said he understood a key concern for Australians was
petrol prices.
"What we will do on Tuesday night is provide relief for
those families recognising that fuel costs are very high right
now," he told the broadcaster.
Frydenberg would not be drawn on individual budget measures
the government would take on petrol, but said it recognised
bowser prices had lifted due to rising global oil prices.
As global oil prices soar due to the boarder impact of war
in Ukraine, petrol recently hit A$2.20 a litre in several
Australian cities.
"A barrel of oil is up by 50% since the start of the year.
That's flowing through to the bowser here at home. We recognise
that pressure," Frydenberg said.
He said Tuesday's budget would mark a very significant
material improvement to the government's bottom line, but
refused to project whether a budget surplus would be recorded in
the next decade.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison echoed Frydenberg's comments,
telling reporters in Western Australia the budget would deal
with cost of living pressures being felt by Australians.
"Because of what we're seeing in Ukraine, the impacts on
fuel prices, we know that this is biting," he said.
Labor treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers said the federal
opposition wanted cost of living relief in the budget that
secured a better future for Australians, including on petrol.
"Petrol is a big part of the story as everybody knows," he
told ABC television.
The government will hope the budget bolsters its support
after the latest Newspoll showed Labor leading the coalition of
Liberal and National parties.
