Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia forecasts record mining, energy export sales for 2023

07/03/2022 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A stacker/reclaimer places coal in stockpiles at the coal port in Newcastle

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's mining and energy export revenues are forecast to climb 3% to a record A$419 billion ($286 billion) in the year to June 2023, buoyed by surging coal and gas prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government said on Monday.

Sanctions on Russia for what Moscow calls a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine have sent prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal to all-time highs, underpinning record revenue for Australia's second- and third-largest exports.

"The outlook is for the prices of energy commodities to remain strong for longer than previously forecast, as Western nations look for alternatives to Russian energy supplies," the Department of Industry said in its resources and energy quarterly report.

However it said higher global interest rates to combat inflation could hurt global economic activity and in turn lower resource and energy export earnings.

The value of LNG exports is forecast to jump 19% to A$84 billion in the year to June 2023, even as volumes are expected to slip by 3% with output declining from gas fields feeding the North West Shelf and Darwin LNG plants.

Exports of thermal coal used in power generation are expected to rise 15% to A$44 billion on strong prices and a small rise in volume, as Australian coal is considered the main alternative to Russia's higher coal grades, the government said.

Revenue from metallurgical coal used in steelmaking is forecast to climb 3% to A$60 billion.

"With inventories of energy in the Northern Hemisphere well below normal, any supply disruptions will result in more price surges," the report said, pointing to potential declines in coal output due to heavy rains lashing eastern Australia.

Offsetting gains in LNG and coal, the value of Australia's top export earner, iron ore, is expected to fall by 12% to A$116 billion in the year to June 2023, with the average price seen falling to $99 a tonne from $119.

($1 = 1.4676 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by William Mallard)

By Sonali Paul


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47aThousands wounded in unrest in Uzbekistan's Nukus - Uzbek news website
RE
11:42aProduction at Venezuela's largest refinery hit by blackout
RE
11:25aKharkiv residents clean up after strike
RE
10:50aGerman health minister in move to boost use of COVID treatment Paxlovid
RE
10:39aUkraine says Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain detained by Turkey
RE
10:33aBOX OFFICE : 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Going Bananas With Projected $129.2 Million Independence Day Opening
RE
10:30aEgypt's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient for 6.5 months - minister
RE
10:27aArgentine president scrambles to replace economy chief after Guzman exit
RE
10:24aANALYSIS : Hasty exit by Argentina's economy minister could deepen market crisis
RE
10:18aSecond woman killed in shark attack in Egypt's Red Sea
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for pivotal July after dismal first ..
2Fire at Mongstad will have impact on output -Equinor
3Germany and Ireland tell UK: No justification for breaking Brexit deal
4Japan's JERA says it shut down a 500 MW power plant due to fire
5NORWAY FIRE SERVICE: FIRE AT MONGSTAD REFINERY "UNDER CONTROL",…

HOT NEWS