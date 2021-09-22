Log in
Australia funds four Vietnamese digital transformation initiatives

09/22/2021 | 10:02am EDT
These projects include:

Augmented reality to improve access to healthcare in remote areas - an initiative to employ augmented reality technology to improve the effectiveness of remote tele-mentorship between experts in urban centres and less-experienced healthcare staff in remote areas. Ultimately supporting better outcomes for urgent and complex patient cases, the project will be delivered through a partnership between the University of Tasmania and Bach Mai Hospital, with a budget of AUD387,245 (over US$285,000).

Smart Eye to improve sugar industry productivity - a project to develop a system incorporating drone technology and artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) to allow local farmers in Thanh Hoa Province to monitor nutrition levels and disease prevalence in sugarcane fields, thereby improving productivity and reducing production costs. The grant will be delivered through the University of Wollongong and VIGREEN, a tech start-up, with a budget of AUD300,000 (US$221,00);

AI/IoT Technology to enhance search and rescue capacity - a project that aims to enhance search and rescue operations in Vietnam during natural disasters by using the latest digital transformation technologies, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), AI, and remote sensing technology. The initiative will be delivered collaboratively by the University of Technology Sydney and Le Quy Don Technical University, with a budget of AUD440,000 (over US$324,000).

AI-powered dashboard for environment ecosystem management - an initiative that brings together leading experts in AI, machine learning, IoT, environmental engineering, and conservation biology to transform the environmental management of Tram Chim National Park. Work will be led by the University of Wollongong and Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, with a budget of AUD250,000 (over US$184,000).

Disclaimer

Ministry of Science and Technology of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 14:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS