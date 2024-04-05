SYDNEY, April 5 (Reuters) - Australia's surplus on trade goods shrank to a five-month low in February as exports of iron ore fell while imports jumped, data showed.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the balance on goods narrowed to A$7.3 billion ($4.81 billion), from a downwardly revised A$10.1 billion in January, well short of market forecasts of A$10.5 billion.

Exports fell 2.2% in the month mainly due to a drop in prices and volumes of iron ore shipped. Imports climbed 4.8%, led by increases in consumption goods and processed industrial supplies. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)