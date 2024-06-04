SYDNEY, June 4 (Reuters) - Australian government spending rose in the March quarter to make a much needed contribution to economic growth, data showed on Tuesday, helping offset a steep drag from net exports.

Spending on operational items rose 1.0% in the first quarter from the previous quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$135.7 billion ($90.61 billion), the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported.

Total investment in fixed assets by the government and public enterprises fell 0.9% to A$33.1 billion. In all, the ABS estimated total public demand added 0.2 percentage points to March-quarter gross domestic product (GDP). ($1 = 1.4977 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)