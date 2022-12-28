Advanced search
Australia grants extradition of former U.S. pilot over China military training - ABC

12/28/2022 | 02:45am EST
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia has approved a request to extradite former U.S. Marine Corps pilot Daniel Duggan to the United States, where he will face charges that he trained Chinese military pilots, according to an Australian Broadcasting Corporation report on Wednesday.

Duggan, who was arrested in Australia in October and remains in custody, is accused of breaking U.S. arms control laws by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers, according to a 2017 indictment unsealed by a U.S. court in December.

The broadcaster said the matter would go before a magistrate in January, although Duggan has avenues to appeal.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus and his office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Duggan's lawyer Dennis Miralis was not immediately available for comment. Miralis has said Duggan was an Australian citizen who renounced his U.S. citizenship and denies breaking any law.

The 2017 indictment says "Duggan provided military training to PRC (People's Republic of China) pilots" through a South African flight school on three occasions in 2010 and 2012, while he was a U.S. citizen.

The violations he is accused of also include providing aviation services in China, evaluating Chinese military pilot trainees, and instruction in landing on aircraft carriers.

He faces four U.S. charges, including conspiracy to export defense services to China, conspiracy to launder money, and violating the Arms Export Control Act.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu)


© Reuters 2022
