Australia home loans surge in Dec, prices hit record highs

* Dec home loan approvals up 8.6% m/m; +31.2% y/y
* Increase led by owner-occupier loans; investor loans jump
* House prices hit record highs in January - CoreLogic
* ANZ Job ads rise for 8th month to April 2019 levels
SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian home loan approvals
surged again in December while housing prices jumped to a record
high with analysts predicting the robust demand for property
will extend further as borrowing rates stay at all-time lows.
Official data out on Monday showed new housing loan
approvals increased by 8.6% in December, from November, to be
31.2% from a year ago. Analysts were expecting a 4.0% monthly
rise.
The gains were led by owner-occupier loans, up nearly 40%
from December 2019, though investor activity is also picking up.
Economists at National Australia Bank said a major headwind
for the housing sector has abated, pointing to a sharp fall in
home loan deferrals to 2.4% of total loan book in December from
a peak of 11.3% in May.
A tapering of government fiscal support has also not had an
"overwhelming impact" on markets as previously feared.
"The data supports other indicators of a strong rebound in
housing market activity," NAB said, pointing to an increase in
construction finance.
Separate data showed Australian home prices reached an
all-time high in January as four straight months of gains
cleared the previous peak in 2017 led by outsized increases in
regional markets as stay-at-home workers flee the cities.
A measure of job advertisements in Australia, also released
on Tuesday, climbed for an eighth straight month in January to
levels last seen in April 2019, suggesting employment growth
will remain solid in the months to come.
"Rock-bottom mortgage rates and government stimulus are
supportive of home price gains in 2021 with a brighter outlook
for residential construction and investment," said Craig James,
Sydney-based chief economist for CommSec.
"But policymakers may become unnerved by skyrocketing
mortgage debt and a potential building boom at a time when
population growth is slowing sharply."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meets for its first
policy meeting of the year on Tuesday and is seen likely to hold
interest rates at a record low 0.1%.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)