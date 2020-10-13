Australia investigating reports that China has halted coal imports

* Three Chinese ports say they have been told not to take
Australian coal cargos- IHS Markit
* China's domestic coal industry is struggling with supply
glut
* Australia PM says nothing unusual in China coal import
quotas
MELBOURNE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australia is investigating
media reports that China has stopped taking its coal shipments,
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, adding that such
import quotas to support China's market were "not uncommon".
Trade industry reports late last week suggested that some
Chinese ports had been told not to accept Australian thermal and
metallurgical coal, and that Australian shipments were being
sold along to other markets at the last minute.
China's imports of coal had been expected to slow in the
second half, after heavy imports earlier this year met with
weaker than expected demand due to coronavirus-related
disruptions.
"When it comes to coal, in China they do have their own coal
industry and it is not uncommon that from time to time the
Chinese government will have domestic quotas to support local
production and local jobs in China," Prime Minister Scott
Morrison told journalists at a briefing in Queensland state.
"The arrangements they put around domestic quotas in coal
production is not unusual," he said, adding that Australia's
trade minister was investigating.
Traders and analysts said the halt could protect China's
its own struggling coal industry while allowing the perception
it was taking a swipe at Australia without making such a move
official.
China imposed hefty duties on barley in May and in August
said it would investigate whether Australian wine was being
dumped into its market.
"We think it's another concerted effort by authorities to
support the domestic market," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said in a
report. "As such, we don't see any medium term implications.
Nevertheless, this will weigh on prices of premium hard coking
coal. Cargoes are taking a long time to be sold amid the
confusion, with buyers treading carefully."
Singapore coking coal futures and Newcastle thermal
coal futures fell to their lowest in around two weeks
on Monday, the most recent data showed.
Still, two traders and two analysts, speaking on condition
of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, pointed
to China's aggravation with Australia's political positions as a
factor behind the decision.
Diplomatic relations between the two countries soured in
2018 when Australia banned China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
from participating in its nascent fifth-generation (5G)
broadband network.
Australia's call for an independent inquiry into the origins
of the novel coronavirus - which first emerged in China -
further angered the government in Beijing.
On Oct. 8, trade publication IHS Markit reported that
authorities at ports in Bayuquan and Jingtang in northern China
and Fangcheng in the south had told buyers that Australian cargo
would be rejected from discharge and clearing, effective Oct. 1.
China's "Golden Week" public holiday spanned Oct. 1-7.
China is the biggest importer of Australian coal, taking 27%
of its metallurgical coal in the year to June and 20% of its
thermal coal. Coal was Australia's second-largest export last
year, behind iron ore, worth A$55 billion ($39.52 billion).
In the past month, China's overall coal imports have been
trending lower, with a steep drop seen in Australian cargoes and
a milder drop seen in those from Indonesia, against an uptick in
imports from Russia, China customs data showed, according to
Rodrigo Echeverri at Noble Group.
Analysts forecast imports to fall by a quarter this year
from last to about 80 million tonnes.
($1 = 1.3918 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton. Additional reporting by Muyu Xu
and Min Zhang Aizhu Chen; Editing by Christopher Cushing and
Gerry Doyle)