SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements fell for a fourth straight month in May, data showed on Monday, signalling a continued moderation in the labour market as interest rates stay high and the economy slows.

Data from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and employment website Indeed showed job ads fell 2.1% in May from April, when they dropped by a revised 2.3%. For this year, they had fallen 8.2%, according to revised data.

The report contained revisions to data from February 2024, which in balance suggest demand in the labour market is softer than previously thought.

Ads were down 18.1% from the same month a year earlier, but remained 20% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

"The path of Job Ads suggests we'll see a continued moderation in the labour market over the coming year," said ANZ economist Madeline Dunk.

Other jobs indicators showed the labour market is loosening but only at a gradual pace. Official data showed the employment gains topped forecasts in May, with the jobless rate dipping back to 4.0%.

That is one reason that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is almost certain to hold interest rates steady at 4.35% on Tuesday and reiterate it is wary about inflation risks. Swaps imply rate cuts are unlikely until December, with a 72% probability.

The data showed declines in job ads were broad based in May, with accounting and construction down the most. (Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Kim Coghill)