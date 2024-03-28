SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - Job vacancies in Australia fell to two-and-a-half year lows in the three months to end-February as demand for labour cooled, though they were still well above pre-pandemic levels.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) out on Thursday showed vacancies fell 6.1% from the previous three-month period, when they dipped 0.8%.

Openings were down 17.7% on a year earlier at a seasonally adjusted 363,800, which was the lowest level since August 2021 but still 60% higher than just before the pandemic hit.

Vacancies in the private sector eased 6.1%, as did those in the public sector.

The percentage of businesses reporting at least one vacancy stood at 18.3%, compared to a peak of 27.7% in 2022.

Strong demand for labour over the past couple of years has been met by a rush of skilled migrants and foreign students, helping ease what had been a very tight labour market.

That in turn lessened pressure for yet another rise in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which has already lifted rates by 425 basis points to a 12-year high of 4.35%. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editnig by Kim Coghill)