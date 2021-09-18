Australia made 'huge' mistake' cancelling submarine deal, says French ambassador

MELBOURNE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia has made a "huge"
diplomatic error, the French ambassador said on Saturday having
been recalled to Paris after Canberra ditched a multi billion
dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative
deal with the United States and Britain.
"I think this has been a huge mistake, a very, very bad
handling of the partnership – because it wasn't a contract, it
was a partnership that was supposed to be based on trust, mutual
understanding and sincerity," Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault
told journalists in Canberra.
Australia said on Thursday it would scrap the deal signed in
2016 for France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional
submarines and would instead build at least eight
nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology
after striking a trilateral security partnership nL1N2QH2X7.
France called the cancellation of the deal - valued at $40
billion in 2016 and reckoned to be worth a lot more today - a
stab in the back nL1N2QI002 and recalled its ambassadors
nL1N2QJ2YY from the United States and Australia.
"I would like to run into a time machine, if possible, and
be in a situation where we don't end up in such an incredible,
clumsy, inadequate un-Australian situation," Thebault said.
"I'm very sad to be forced to leave, albeit there needs to
be some reassessment to be made."
Australia said it regretted the recall of the French
ambassador, and that it valued the relationship with France and
would keep engaging with Paris on other issues.
"Australia understands France's deep disappointment with our
decision, which was taken in accordance with our clear and
communicated national security interests," a spokesperson for
Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that
France was a 'vital ally' and that the United States would be
engaged in coming days to resolve the differences.
The row marks the lowest point in relations between
Australia and France since 1995, when Canberra protested
France's decision to resume nuclear testing in the South Pacific
and recalled its ambassador for consultations.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)