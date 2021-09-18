Australia made 'huge mistake' in cancelling submarine deal, says French envoy

* Australia cancels 2016 submarine deal with France
* French envoy says move harms partnership based on trust
* Australia, U.S. try to assuage French anger
* Malaysia warns of nuclear arms race in Indo-Pacific region
MELBOURNE/PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia has made a
"huge" diplomatic error by ditching a multi-billion-dollar order
for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with the
United States and Britain, France's envoy to Canberra said on
Saturday.
Canberra announced on Thursday it would scrap its 2016 deal
with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional
submarines and instead build at least eight nuclear-powered ones
with U.S. and British technology after striking a trilateral
security partnership nL1N2QH2X7.
The move caused fury in France, a NATO ally of the United
States and Britain, prompting it to recall its ambassadors to
Washington and Canberra, and also riled China, the major rising
power in the Indo-Pacific region.
Malaysia said on Saturday that Canberra's decision to build
atomic-powered submarines could trigger a regional nuclear arms
race, echoing concerns already raised by Beijing.
"It will provoke other powers to also act more aggressively
in the region, especially in the South China Sea," the Malaysian
prime minister's office said, without mentioning China.
Beijing's foreign policy in the region has become
increasingly assertive, particularly its maritime claims in the
resource-rich South China Sea, some of which conflict with
Malaysia's own claims.
"This has been a huge mistake, a very, very bad handling of
the partnership - because it wasn't a contract, it was a
partnership that was supposed to be based on trust, mutual
understanding and sincerity," France's Ambassador Jean-Pierre
Thebault told reporters in Canberra before returning to Paris.
France has previously branded the cancellation of the deal -
valued at $40 billion in 2016 and reckoned to be worth much more
today - a stab in the back nL1N2QI002.
'DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT'
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said France was
a "vital ally" and that the United States would work in the
coming days to resolve the differences.
Australia said it regretted the recall of the French
ambassador and that it valued the relationship with France and
would keep engaging with Paris on other issues.
"Australia understands France's deep disappointment with our
decision, which was taken in accordance with our clear and
communicated national security interests," a spokesperson for
Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said on Saturday.
Thebault said he was very sad to have to leave Australia but
added there "needs to be some reassessment" of bilateral ties.
In separate comments made to SBS radio, Thebault said of the
ditched agreement: "It was not about selling salads or potatoes,
it was a relationship of trust at the highest level covering
questions of the highest level of secrecy and sensitivity."
The row between Paris and Canberra marks the lowest point in
their relations since 1995, when Australia protested France's
decision to resume nuclear testing in the South Pacific and
recalled its ambassador for consultations.
Public opinion in France, where President Emmanuel Macron is
expected to seek a second term in an election due next year, has
also been very critical of Australia and the United States.
"You can understand for geopolitical reasons Australia
getting closer to other anglophone countries like the United
States and Britain," said Louis Maman, a Parisian surgeon out
for a stroll on Saturday on the Champs-Elysees.
"But there was a real contract and I think there was an
alliance and a friendship between Australia and France. It's
spoiling a friendship," he said. "I took it as a betrayal."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Stefica Nicol Bikes in Australia,
Gus Trompiz and Ardee Napolitano in Paris; Editing by Gareth
Jones and David Clarke)