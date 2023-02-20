Australia must ramp up on renewables to avert blackouts -market operator

SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australia's east could face
blackout risks from the middle of this decade if renewable
energy projects are not ramped up as the country moves rapidly
away from its dependency on coal-fired power stations, the
energy market operator warned on Tuesday.
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said
reliability gaps on energy transmission could emerge from 2025
and then widen in 2027, when at least five coal power stations
were expected to retire, cutting 13% from the National
Electricity Market (NEM) grid.
The NEM covers all Australian regions except the state of
Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
"Urgent and ongoing investment in renewable energy,
long-duration storage and transmission is needed to reliably
meet demand from Australian homes and businesses," AEMO Chief
Executive Officer Daniel Westerman said in a statement.
Australia narrowly averted blackouts in June 2022 as several
coal-fired plants suffered unexpected outages and others cut
output because of coal shortages, while gas-fired generators
faced soaring gas prices caused by global disruptions.
AEMO, in its latest update on the power outlook, withdrew
its near-term electricity shortages forecast for South Australia
and Victoria citing new gas, wind and battery developments,
along with a delay to the retirement of a gas generator but said
the reliability for eastern states remained at risk.
Some projects are running into delays, like Australia's
biggest hydropower project Snowy 2.0, which means they might not
be ready in time to replace generators due to retire.
Since the 2022 annual report on power transmission outlook
published in August, 1,326 megawatts (MW) of wind and 461 MW
(604 MWh) of battery storage projects have been added across the
national energy market.
But without further investment, the states of New South
Wales and Victoria, home to more than half of Australia's 25
million people, could face potential "reliability gaps" in power
in 2026, AEMO said.
