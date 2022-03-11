Australia nears living with COVID like flu - PM Morrison

SYDNEY, March 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister
Scott Morrison said the nation's political leaders want to move
to a new phase of living with COVID-19 as though it were the
flu, but would consult health experts.
A day after meeting with the national cabinet of state and
federal leaders, Morrison told reporters on Saturday morning
they had discussed moving to "Phase D" of the national pandemic
response plan.
"Our airports are open again, international arrivals can
come, there are waivers now on quarantine for people returning,
so we are pretty much in Phase D," he said.
The leaders wanted to drop the isolation requirement for
close contacts of COVID-19 cases and would seek further advice
on this from an expert panel, he said.
The isolation rule was "starving businesses of staff", said
Morrison, whose conservative government faces an election in
May.
"We believe we are pretty much in Phase D now, there are a
few exceptions to that. Phase D, remember, means living with the
virus like the flu," he said.
Western Australia and the Northern Territory would lag the
eastern states by a month in dropping restrictions, he said.
Health officials in New South Wales, the most populous
state, this week flagged concern about a rise in the new BA.2
sub-variant of Omicron they said could bring a doubling of daily
cases by the month's end from the latest figures around 15,000.
(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Edmund Klamann)