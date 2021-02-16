Australia needs LNG import terminal to avoid gas shortfall in 2024 - watchdog

MELBOURNE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia's southern states
will need to import natural gas to fill a looming shortfall by
2024, as last year's COVID-19 induced oil and gas price slump
has slowed investment in new fields, the country's competition
watchdog said on Tuesday.
Regulators have warned of a potential gas shortfall since
2016 as the market's mainstay gas source off the south coast is
drying up, but the supply crunch is now rapidly approaching, the
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said.
"It is concerning that the risk of a gas supply shortfall in
Australia's southern states continues, despite this having been
a looming issue for some time," ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a
statement.
Last year's oil and gas price slump brought some relief to
gas buyers but has slowed investment in new gas projects, which
has "increased the supply risks facing the gas market over the
medium term," the ACCC said.
Even if existing proved and probable gas reserves in the
northern state of Queensland are developed, there could be a
supply gap of 30 petajoules (PJ) as early as 2024 in the
southern states, the ACCC estimated.
"To ensure supply is sufficient to meet demand, the southern
states will require either increased north-south pipeline
capacity, the development of additional onshore and offshore gas
fields, or the construction of one or more LNG import
terminals," it said in its latest gas market update.
There are five proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) import
terminals, two in New South Wales, two in Victoria and one in
South Australia. Only one of those, Port Kembla in New South
Wales, has moved into site preparation so far.
If the Port Kembla terminal is built before 2024, that
should plug the supply gap in the southern states and the east
coast market until 2028, the ACCC said.
