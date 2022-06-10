Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped submarine deal

Australia last year scrapped a multi-billion-dollar order for submarines with French military shipyard Naval Group and opted instead for an alternative deal with the United States and Britain. The move enraged Paris and had triggered an unprecedented diplomatic crisis.

Under the alternative deal, Australia will build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology. The scrapped French deal, struck in 2016, was for a fleet of conventional submarines.

Albanese added he had accepted an invitation from Macron to visit and meet in person in France.