Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening

02/19/2022 | 01:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People queue for coronavirus tests in Sydney

(Reuters) - Australia recorded 43 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, as it readies to welcome international tourists on Monday for the first time in nearly two years.

The country, which shut its borders in March of 2020, has been gradually reopening since November, allowing first Australians to travel, then international students and workers, and now leisure travellers.

Once a champion of a zero-COVID strategy, the country has moved to live with the coronavirus in the community, chiefly through high vaccination rates that have resulted in less severe cases and fewer hospitalisations.

Even Western Australia, the mining-heavy state that has kept strict borders controls for almost 700 days, has decided it can cope with the Omicron outbreak and will reopen to triple-vaccinated visitors.

The state on Saturday recorded 257 new community infections, its highest yet, and no deaths. Australia's deaths were reported mainly in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, states that continue to see several thousand daily cases or more.

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, will open a new quarantine hub for unvaccinated international residents on Monday.

"The Omicron variant has shown us we must continue to be flexible in our pandemic response - and the purpose-built (hub) will be vital to how we manage pandemics today and into the future," Lisa Neville, the state's police minister responsible for quarantining, said on Saturday.

Fully vaccinated travellers, Australians and international, are not required to quarantine in managed facilities.

New Zealand, Australia's closest neighbour, which keeps its international borders nearly fully shut, recorded 1,901 community cases, one of its highest daily tallies.

The two are among the most highly vaccinated countries, with more than 94% of people aged 16 and over double-dosed in Australia and 94% of those 12 and older fully vaccinated in New Zealand.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08aTunisia's military court sentences lawmaker on charges of insulting president
RE
03:07aSpot trade muted, Angolan programme emerges
RE
02:59aUkraine reports a soldier killed in separatists shelling
RE
02:57aExclusive-U.S. halts nearly $160 million aid to Burkina Faso after finding military coup occurred
RE
02:38aSeparatist leaders in eastern Ukraine declare full military mobilisation
RE
02:38aU.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, urge Putin to pull back
RE
02:15aTrump loses bid to toss Jan. 6 lawsuits
RE
02:11aU.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, urge Putin to pull back
RE
01:29aAustralia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening
RE
01:29aCanadian police push to restore normality to the capital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
2Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
3Police close in on protesters blockading Canada's capital
4Russia, China water down G20 text on geopolitical tensions
5Carnival : Cruise Line will participate in CDC Cruise updates; Provides..

HOT NEWS