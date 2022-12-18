Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Australia revises up resources export earnings to $308 billion for FY23

12/18/2022 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia revised upwards its resources and energy export earnings for the current financial year to hit a record A$459 billion ($308 billion) on Monday, as the war in Ukraine boosts prices of energy commodities.

The country is set to see strong growth in revenue from exports of thermal coal used in power plants as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the year ending June 2023, the Department of Industry, Science and Resources said in a quarterly report.

"Many Western nations are having to pay substantially more for energy, on the high chance that sanctions on Russia will see some Russian production -- particularly gas and coal -- become stranded from world markets," it said.

The department had predicted an annual value of resources exports at A$450 billion, in its most recent September report. A weaker than expected Australian dollar exchange rate as well as high prices for thermal coal were the main factors behind the revision, it said.

Iron ore, which is still Australia's most valuable commodity export, is seen at A$113 billion this financial year, lower than the year ended in June when it stood at A$133 billion.

Ongoing strength in thermal coal prices are expected to see the biggest annual revenue growth at 65%, taking export value of the fossil fuel to A$76 billion from A$46 billion.

The value of liquefied natural gas exports is expected to hit $A90 billion from A$71 billion last financial year.

However, amid slower growth in steel manufacturing, the value of metallurgical coal exports is expected to decline to $A57 billion from A$68 billion last year.

Revenue for lithium exports is expected to jump to A$16 billion from A$5 billion a year earlier, as demand for the mineral used in batteries heats up.

($1 = 1.4896 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.06% 0.91524 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -1.03% 91.414 Delayed Quote.10.53%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.90% 1.04763 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.29% 0.62383 Delayed Quote.-6.03%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.30% 0.66851 Delayed Quote.-7.64%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.14% 1.81533 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.22% 1.58291 Delayed Quote.1.35%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.34% 295.1119 Real-time Quote.71.82%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.20% 64 Delayed Quote.-15.06%
Latest news "Economy"
09:46aMan, aged 19, charged in UK after Channel migrant boat tragedy
RE
09:34aChina puts forward new draft of global deal to protect nature
RE
09:21aBritain is 'resolute' on nurses' pay, senior minister says
RE
09:18aSouth Africa's ANC gathers to vote on new leader
RE
09:08aGerman union warns Amazon of rolling pre-Christmas strikes
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-U.S. bank stocks falter as recession worries take hold
RE
08:33aAnalysis-Dismal election turnout puts Tunisia president's legitimacy under spotlight
RE
08:16aEgypt's president calls for lucrative local wheat procurement price
RE
08:12aEIB bank lends Tunisia 150 million euros in emergency support for food security
RE
08:11aEIB bank lends Tunisia 150 million euros in emergency support for food security
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme
2New Azeri energy deal to cut Europe reliance on Russia
3It's time for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kissinger says
4Berlusconi-backed MFE notifies Austrian watchdog about Prosiebensat.1 h..
5American Airlines ending agreement with regional carrier Mesa Airlines

HOT NEWS