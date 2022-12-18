Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Australia revises up resources export earnings to $308 bln for FY23

12/18/2022 | 08:01am EST
*

Australia expects record resources export revenue in FY22-23

*

Thermal coal revenue seen up by 66%, LNG up by 27%

*

Higher power prices driven by Russian sanctions

MELBOURNE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australia revised upwards its resources and energy export earnings for the current financial year to hit a record A$459 billion ($308 billion) on Monday, as the war in Ukraine boosts prices of energy commodities.

The country is set to see strong growth in revenue from exports of thermal coal used in power plants as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the year ending June 2023, the Department of Industry, Science and Resources said in a quarterly report.

"Many Western nations are having to pay substantially more for energy, on the high chance that sanctions on Russia will see some Russian production — particularly gas and coal — become stranded from world markets," it said.

The department had predicted an annual value of resources exports at A$450 billion, in its most recent September report. A weaker than expected Australian dollar exchange rate as well as high prices for thermal coal were the main factors behind the revision, it said.

Iron ore, which is still Australia's most valuable commodity export, is seen at A$113 billion this financial year, lower than the year ended in June when it stood at A$133 billion.

Ongoing strength in thermal coal prices are expected to see the biggest annual revenue growth at 65%, taking export value of the fossil fuel to A$76 billion from A$46 billion.

The value of liquefied natural gas exports is expected to hit $A90 billion from A$71 billion last financial year.

However, amid slower growth in steel manufacturing, the value of metallurgical coal exports is expected to decline to $A57 billion from A$68 billion last year.

Revenue for lithium exports is expected to jump to A$16 billion from A$5 billion a year earlier, as demand for the mineral used in batteries heats up. ($1 = 1.4896 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS