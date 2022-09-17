Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia rules out ban on Russian tourists as part of sanctions

09/17/2022 | 08:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tourists take photographs as they stand on rocks in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will not ban Russian tourists from entering the country as part of sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Sunday.

Since the start of the conflict, Australia has sanctioned hundreds of Russian individuals and entities, including most of Russia's banking sector and all organisations responsible for the country's sovereign debt.

It has also supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, while outlawing exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia.

Asked if Australia would also ban Russian tourists, Marles said sanctions were aimed at Russia's government, "not the Russian people themselves."

"This is not something we are considering at the moment," he told ABC television.

Marles refused to be drawn on whether Australia would provide more Bushmasters and other protected vehicles to Ukraine after a recent request from the Ukrainian ambassador to Australia.

"We will be looking at how we can provide that ongoing support," Marles said, calling Australia "one of the largest non-NATO military support of Ukraine".

Australia in July pledged https://www.minister.defence.gov.au/media-releases/2022-07-04/australia-increases-support-ukraine#:~:text=The%20Australian%20Government%20will%20provide,more%20Bushmaster%20Protected%20Mobility%20Vehicles 60 Bushmasters and 28 M113AS4 Armoured Vehicles to Ukraine as part of more than A$385 million in military assistance.

Also on Sunday, Marles said Australia's deal with the United States and Britain to build nuclear-powered submarines under an alliance dubbed AUKUS remained "on track".

Australia in June reached a 555 million euro settlement with French military shipyard Naval Group over its 2021 scrapping of a multi-billion-dollar conventional submarine deal in favour of nuclear-powered subs via AUKUS.

"We are confident we will be able to make an announcement about which submarine in the first part of next year," Marles said, adding that it was important not to view the submarine acquisition process as "some kind of competition between the United States and the United Kingdom".

"Both countries are working very closely with us to help us acquire this capability," he said.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -1.31% 144.4239 Real-time Quote.-19.02%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.92% 60.3 Delayed Quote.-20.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:24aI WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER QUEEN ELIZABETH'S SMILE : Camilla pays tribute
RE
03:17aPowerful earthquake hits southeast Taiwan, tsunami warning issued
RE
03:04aPowerful earthquake hits southeast Taiwan
RE
03:02aTunisia's Ennahda party leaders to face questioning by police
RE
03:00aRussia's security chief begins two-day visit to China on Sunday
RE
02:57aTunisia hikes cooking gas, fuel prices in bid to cut subsidies
RE
02:40aKyrgyzstan says death toll from border conflict rises to 36
RE
02:24aUK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE : The category of mission has included…
RE
02:24aUK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE : Russia has likely extended locations…
RE
02:24aUK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE : In last seven days, russia has increa…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: RUSSIA HAS LIKELY EXTENDED LOCATIONS…
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: RUSSIA HAS LAUNCHED SEVERAL THOUSAND…
3UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: IN LAST SEVEN DAYS, RUSSIA HAS INCREA…
4Russia has likely extended locations it is prepared to strike, UK says
5S.African power utility implements Stage 6 power cuts

HOT NEWS