Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia rules out curbs on gas exports after producer deal

09/29/2022 | 12:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia will not put curbs on gas exports after reaching a deal with its three east coast producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to avert a forecast supply crunch, Resources Minister Madeleine King said on Thursday.

The government threatened the export curbs in August, worrying Asian buyers and LNG investors, following a warning by the competition watchdog that the east coast market faced a shortfall of 57 petajoules of gas in 2023.

The pact unveiled on Thursday provides for Queensland Curtis LNG, run by Shell, Australia Pacific LNG, run by ConocoPhillips, and Gladstone LNG, run by Santos, to offer an extra 157 petajoules of gas to the domestic market next year.

"Given the agreement means the projected shortfall will be avoided, I am satisfied I do not need to take steps to activate the Australian domestic gas security mechanism at this time," Resources Minister Madeleine King said in a statement.

The terms require the LNG exporters to offer uncontracted gas to the domestic market before international buyers and ensure domestic buyers will not pay more for uncontracted gas than customers offshore.

King said the pact would not affect supplies to overseas customers or existing contracts.

"I want to state, very firmly and clearly, that Australia will always be a trusted and reliable trading partner and a safe place to invest," she told a televised media conference.

Santos's GLNG, whose partners include TotalEnergies SA, Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) and Malaysia's Petronas, had been seen as the most vulnerable to export curbs.

This is because it is the only east coast exporter to take more gas out of the domestic market each year than it supplies.

GLNG agreed to step up domestic supply during Australia's peak winter demand period, Santos said.

"The (agreement) is a good outcome for Santos and very welcome, to remove sovereign risk and ensure long-term LNG supply contracts are honoured," its managing director, Kevin Gallagher, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Additional reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Sonali Paul


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 5.79% 103 Delayed Quote.42.70%
KOREA GAS CORPORATION -2.19% 33500 End-of-day quote.-14.32%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.62% 330.6022 Real-time Quote.83.38%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.43% 47.16 Real-time Quote.5.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29aINDIA STOCKS-Metals, energy lift Indian shares higher; cenbank actions eyed
RE
01:26aChina's yuan bounces from 14-year low after PBOC verbal warning
RE
01:10aChina, HK stocks rebound as yuan slide pauses
RE
01:09aHurricane Ian floods Florida's downtown Cape Coral
RE
01:09aAnalysis-Goodbye, TINA: higher yields muddy outlook for struggling U.S. stocks
RE
01:08aJapan's Mitsubishi Heavy to develop next-gen nuclear reactor with 4 utilities
RE
01:08aVEGOILS-Palm recovers after five days on stronger soyoil, export data optimism
RE
01:08aChallenging 'orthodoxy,' Kwarteng clings on after UK market rout
RE
01:03aS.Korea Sept exports set for slowest growth in two years - Reuters poll
RE
01:02aMarketmind: Gilty party
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Porsche to debut amid market tumult in historic IPO
2Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
4HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Group continues to see steady ..
5Australia tells SingTel-owned Optus to pay cost of replacing hacked ID ..

HOT NEWS