Australia's ANZ sees improved margins on rising rates, cash profit grows

May 4 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
beat estimates for first-half profit on Wednesday,
helped by the release of pandemic-era provisions and home loan
growth in New Zealand, and forecast improved second-half margins
as interest rates rise.
The lender said it expects margins to be partly helped by
higher deposit-driven earnings growth as the banking sector
steps into a new period of higher borrowing rates.
The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday delivered its first
rate hike in over a decade. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has
raised rates at its last four meetings to levels not seen since
June 2019.
"Rising rates – that's going to hurt some people, that's
going to take money out of people's pockets. But at this point,
people are well prepared for it," Chief Executive Officer Shayne
Elliott said.
Shares of the lender were up 2.1% at A$27.830, outpacing a
0.7% rise in the ASX 200 benchmark index, and marking
ANZ's biggest intraday pct jump since March 17.
Spurred by a rise in revenue from institutional customers,
strong home loan momentum in New Zealand, cost controls, and
release of credit provisions worth A$284 million, cash profit
from continuing operations rose 4.1% from a year ago to A$3.11
billion ($2.2 billion), ahead of a Visible Alpha consensus
estimate of A$2.99 billion.
However, it fell 3% from the prior half.
"The weak core profit result is likely to concern investors
today," analysts at Citi said in a note. "However, second-half
is expected to improve as rising rates starting to grow net
interest margins."
Net interest margin - a key measure of profitability - eased
to 1.58% in the half from 1.65% in the second half https://yourir.info/resources/4d216b570d08af30/announcements/anz.asx/3A579444/ANZ_ANZ_Full_Year_Results_Dividend_Announcement_Appendix_4E.pdf
of 2021.
"As I look at the environment in which we had to operate in
the half, I actually think it was a very solid result... we
managed margins tightly," Chief Financial Officer Farhan Faruqui
said.
ANZ, which has lost Australian home loan market share since
2019 amid claims of slow processing times, said capacity
improved in the half, and that it was on track to grow in line
with other major domestic banks by the end of the financial
year.
It also announced plans to establish a new listed parent
holding company that would control two wholly-owned distinct
groups of entities: banking and non-banking groups, mirroring
organizational structure among global banks.
The bank declared an interim dividend of 72 Australian cents
per share, up from 70 Australian cents a year earlier.
