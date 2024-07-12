July 12 (Reuters) - Australia's ANZ Group plans to "get to the bottom" of allegations of misconduct which have been raised against its bond trading operations and will hold people accountable for any wrongdoing, its CEO said in an email to staff seen by Reuters.

The staff email comes after media reported that the lender has overstated the value of government bonds that it traded by more than A$50 billion ($33.81 billion), during a one year period. ($1 = 1.4789 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)