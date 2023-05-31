By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian house prices rose at their fastest monthly pace since November 2021 in May, increasing pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise interest rates further in coming months.

CoreLogic's national home value index recorded a third consecutive monthly rise in May, with the pace of growth accelerating to 1.2% from rises of 0.6% in March and 0.5% in April.

The sharper bounce in house prices in May comes despite the record pace of interest-rate increases by the RBA over the past year amid warnings from the central bank that asset-price changes are now a more significant factor in interest-rate decisions.

In minutes of its May policy meeting, the RBA board said that while the central bank doesn't target asset prices, "members agreed that movements in asset prices provide relevant information and need to be considered when assessing the outlook for activity and inflation."

The RBA's decision to keep interest rates on hold in April likely contributed to rising house prices, it was concluded in the minutes.

Sydney, the country's largest property market, recorded a 1.8% house price jump in May, the biggest gain since September 2021, according to the CoreLogic data.

The positive trend is a symptom of persistently low levels of available housing supply running up against rising housing demand, said CoreLogic's research director, Tim Lawless.

Advertised listings of houses for sales trended lower through May with roughly 1,800 fewer homes advertised for sale relative to the end of April in the capitals of states and territories, he added.

Housing inventory levels were 15.3% lower in May than they were at the same time last year, and 24.4% below the previous five-year average for this time when demand indicators are rising strongly, Mr. Lawless said.

The pipeline for new housing supply is also grim, with data this week showing new building approvals now at their lowest level since 2012.

The slump in approvals comes as migration is surging after the phased postpandemic reopening of international borders, which has also attracted foreign students and tourists back into the country.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-23 1015ET