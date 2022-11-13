Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Australia's Albanese talks briefly with China's Li, prompting talk of summit -media

11/13/2022 | 12:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Australian PM Anthony Albanese arrives at the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke briefly with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a regional summit in Cambodia, Australian media said on Sunday, sparking some expectations of a formal summit with President Xi Jinping.

Albanese and Li spoke on arrival at a gala on the sidelines of the summit in Phnom Penh of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The discussion raised the prospect of a potential Albanese-Xi meeting at the summit of the Group of 20 big economies in Indonesia on Monday.

Albanese's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report or on what would be Albanese's first meeting with Xi since becoming prime minister in May.

The Australian leader said on Wednesday that a meeting with Xi would be a positive development after years of tense bilateral relations.

Ties have deteriorated in recent years, with China imposing sanctions on some Australian imports and reacting angrily to Canberra's call for an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

The last bilateral summit was in 2019 when Albanese's predecessor, Scott Morrison, met Xi at a G20 meeting, according to Australia's foreign ministry.

Xi will attend the Bali G20 meeting, an adviser to the Indonesian president has said. Albanese's office said last week he will attend that meeting and a subsequent summit in Bangkok of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith in Sydney; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:33aIndonesia president launches G20 pandemic fund, seeks more money
RE
01:33aYellen says new G20 fund will boost investment in pandemic preparedness
RE
01:10aIndonesia president launches G20 pandemic fund, seeks more money
RE
01:07aDemocrats clinch control of Senate with Nevada win
RE
12:45aChinese premier says economy on 'upward trend', vows further support
RE
12:09aAustralia's Albanese talks briefly with China's Li, prompting talk of summit -media
RE
11/12Indonesia expects exports in 2022 could reach $292 billion
RE
11/12China regulators urge more financing support for property firms -sources
RE
11/12Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
RE
11/12Biden says Republican Party must decide 'who they are'
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and othe..
2Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
3Election denier loses secretary of state race in Nevada
4Blackrock shelves China bond ETF - FT
5Toyo Ink SC : Consolidated Quarterly Financial Results (Japanese Accoun..

HOT NEWS