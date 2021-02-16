Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia's Coles first-half profit jumps as consumers stockpile groceries

02/16/2021 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Coles Group Ltd on Wednesday reported better-than-expected half-year profit, as coronavirus lockdowns boosted demand for household essentials and drove sales at the country's No. 2 supermarket chain.

Restrictions on movement to curb the spread of fresh waves of COVID-19 meant Australians stocked up on groceries such as food supplies and cleaning products instead of travelling and eating out, bumping up sales at supermarkets.

The more than 100-year-old firm said net profit after tax for the 27 weeks to Jan. 3 was A$560 million ($434.34 million), up from A$489 million a year ago, and above Jefferies' estimate of A$544 million.

Total sales for six months were A$20.38 billion, compared with A$18.85 billion last year, as revenue from the top earning supermarkets division jumped 7.3%.

However, it warned of a moderation or decline in sales in the division in the second-half and into fiscal 2022 depending on COVID-19 vaccine roll-out and its efficacy.

Comparable sales in the supermarkets division rose 5% in the second quarter, Coles said.

The declared an interim dividend of 33 Australian cents per share, more than the 30 Australian cents it paid last year, and slightly below Jefferies estimate of 34.5 Australian cents. ($1 = 1.2893 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45aContinental Resources posts wider loss on higher expenses
RE
10:45aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire reveals big stakes in Verizon, Chevron
RE
10:40aWestern Alliance to buy mortgage lender AmeriHome for $1 bln
RE
10:40aAustralia's Coles first-half profit jumps as consumers stockpile groceries
RE
10:36aIran to Tightly Restrict Inspectors' Access if U.S. Sanctions Not Lifted
DJ
10:36aNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Amend Proposal to Legalize Marijuana
DJ
10:35aDollar gains on bullish Bullard comments, upbeat data
RE
10:33aBoeing asks u.s. appeals court for permission to intervene in support of epa airplane emissions standards issued under trump -filing
RE
10:32aLongtime La-Z-Boy CEO Darrow to retire, CFO to take helm
RE
10:29aCanadian dollar falls as higher bond yields spook investors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Big data firm Palantir signals slower annual revenue growth, shares fall
2Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Indian tribunal blocks regulator's order on Future chief, company says
4U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition
5SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : Malaysia to kick off COVID-19 vaccination drive next week

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ