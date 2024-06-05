By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Growth in Australia's commodity-rich economy barely registered a pulse in the first quarter, as the impact of high interest rates and climbing costs due to nagging inflation pressures slowed activity to a crawl.

The economy grew by 0.1% on quarter in the opening three months of the year and by 1.1% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

Consensus views had been looking for 0.2% on-quarter growth and a 1.2% expansion on the year.

The slowdown was led by weakness in retail spending as household budgets remain under stress after 13 interest rate increases since May 2022, while prices are still rising quickly in critical areas such as rents and electricity prices.

Some relief is not far away with the government sent to deliver income tax cuts from July 1, while its recent budget for 2024-25 included cash handouts for every household and rebates to offset soaring electricity costs and a big jump in rents to a shortage of new housing.

The minimum wage will also rise by 3.75% from July 1, helping to ease cost pressure for around 25% on all workers.

The sluggish growth damps the case for the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise interest rates further, but policy makers are still conscious of the fact that inflation has risen slightly in recent months.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock said in May that an interest-rate rise was discussed by the RBA's policy setting board, but it elected to avoid "fine-tuning" policy settings.

Areas of strength in the economy include house prices, which remain on an upward trajectory despite the pressure on household budgets.

Unemployment also remains low by historical standards, albeit it is expected to be higher by the end of this year.

