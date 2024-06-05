By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Growth in Australia's commodity-rich economy barely registered a pulse in the first quarter, as the impact of high interest rates and climbing costs due to nagging inflation pressures slowed activity to a crawl.

The economy grew 0.1% on quarter in the opening three months of the year and by 1.1% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

"GDP growth was weak in March, with the economy experiencing its lowest through the year growth since December 2020," said Katherine Keenan, ABS's head of national accounts.

Consensus views had been looking for 0.2% on-quarter growth and a 1.2% expansion on the year.

The slowdown was led by weakness in retail spending, as household budgets remain under stress after 13 interest-rate increases since May 2022, while prices are still rising quickly in critical areas, such as rents and electricity prices.

While the print marked a ninth straight rise in quarterly GDP, it was another subpar showing, "as the stranglehold of higher interest rates tightens further around households," IG markets analyst Tony Sycamore said.

The release contained some depressing statistics, he said in a note, including a slump in the household saving-to-income ratio to its lowest since December 2021.

Per-capita GDP--a measure of a country's prosperity based on economic growth--fell for a fifth straight quarter, the data showed.

Some relief isn't far away, with the government sent to deliver income tax cuts from July 1, while its recent budget for 2024-2025 included cash handouts for every household and rebates to offset soaring electricity costs and a big jump in rents to a shortage of new housing.

The minimum wage will also rise by 3.75% from July 1, helping ease cost pressure for around 25% on all workers.

The sluggish growth damps the case for the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise interest rates further, but policy makers are still conscious of the fact that inflation has risen slightly in recent months.

IG's Sycamore thinks the first-quarter figures aren't soft enough to offer a glimpse of an earlier RBA rate cut.

But slowing growth and sticky inflation still pose a policy headache for the central bank, said Robert Carnell, regional head of research Asia-Pacific at ING.

RBA Gov. Michele Bullock had said in May that an interest-rate rise was discussed by the RBA's policy-setting board, but it elected to avoid "fine-tuning" policy settings.

Areas of strength in the economy include house prices, which remain on an upward trajectory despite the pressure on household budgets.

Unemployment also remains low by historical standards, although it is expected to be higher by the end of this year.

The RBA will take economic activity and the labor market into consideration when setting policy, ING's Carnell said in a note. "But in the end, if growth is weakening, but inflation is beginning to rise again, it will be hard for the RBA to turn a blind eye to it and leave rates where they are."

--Fabiana Negrin Ochoa contributed to this article.

