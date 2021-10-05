Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia's Ellume recalls some COVID-19 test kits over false positives

10/05/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australian diagnostic test maker Ellume said it has recalled certain lots of a COVID-19 home test as they may show false positive results due to a recently identified manufacturing issue.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/potential-false-positive-results-certain-lots-ellume-covid-19-home-tests-due-manufacturing-issue-fda on Tuesday that it was working with the company to assess its additional manufacturing checks and take corrective steps.

The false positive results from the company's test indicates that a person has the virus when they do not actually have it.

In an announcement https://bit.ly/3apqRQV dated Oct. 1, Ellume had said that it is investigating the issue and had identified the root cause. The reliability of negative results remains unaffected by the issue and are not included within this recall, it added. The company was not immediately available for comment.

According to a report https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/05/health/at-home-covid-tests-recall.html by New York Times, nearly 200,000 test kits have been recalled by the company, which represents about 5.7% of the about 3.5 million test kits Ellume has shipped to the United States.

The report, citing an interview with Ellume's Chief Executive Officer Sean Parsons, said that about 427,000 test kits, including some provided to the U.S. Department of Defense, were affected. Roughly half of these have already been used, yielding about 42,000 positive results, Parsons told NYT.

Ellume's at-home antigen test received Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. health regulator in December 2020. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle futures extend gains
RE
05:54pHead of U.S. medical research agency to step down by year-end
RE
05:49pUK factories plan most widespread price hikes since 1980s -survey
RE
05:42pAustralia's Ellume recalls some COVID-19 test kits over false positives
RE
05:38pFashion rental company Rent the Runway discloses drop in revenue in IPO filing
RE
05:38pAustralia banking watchdog tightens home loan requirements
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.15% to 88.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.18% to $1.1599 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 0.14% to $1.3627 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.49% to 111.47 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks rally after tech sell-off, dollar gains
2Facebook blames 'faulty configuration change' for nearly six-hour outag..
3Wall Street ends sharply higher as Big Tech roars back
4Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion p..
5Stemmer Imaging : Capital Markets Day 2021 - STEMMER IMAGING specifies ..

HOT NEWS