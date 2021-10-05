Australia's Ellume recalls some COVID-19 test kits over false positives

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australian diagnostic test maker Ellume
said it has recalled certain lots of a COVID-19 home test as
they may show false positive results due to a recently
identified manufacturing issue.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/potential-false-positive-results-certain-lots-ellume-covid-19-home-tests-due-manufacturing-issue-fda
on Tuesday that it was working with the company to assess its
additional manufacturing checks and take corrective steps.
The false positive results from the company's test indicates
that a person has the virus when they do not actually have it.
In an announcement https://bit.ly/3apqRQV dated Oct. 1,
Ellume had said that it is investigating the issue and had
identified the root cause. The reliability of negative results
remains unaffected by the issue and are not included within this
recall, it added. The company was not immediately available for
comment.
According to a report https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/05/health/at-home-covid-tests-recall.html
by New York Times, nearly 200,000 test kits have been recalled
by the company, which represents about 5.7% of the about 3.5
million test kits Ellume has shipped to the United States.
The report, citing an interview with Ellume's Chief
Executive Officer Sean Parsons, said that about 427,000 test
kits, including some provided to the U.S. Department of Defense,
were affected. Roughly half of these have already been used,
yielding about 42,000 positive results, Parsons told NYT.
Ellume's at-home antigen test received Emergency Use
Authorization by the U.S. health regulator in December 2020.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)