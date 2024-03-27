By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia's monthly inflation indicator came in below expectations in February, signaling that price pressures would likely continue to retreat over coming months.

The monthly consumer price index indicator rose 3.4% in the 12 months to February, according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Economists had expected a rise in February of 3.5% on year.

Some economists had expected the monthly CPI update to show a bigger rise, fueled by services inflation which remains an area of concern for the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The better-than-expected inflation outcome will also help offset some of the uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates that arose in financial markets following news last week of a sharp drop in unemployment in February.

The most significant contributors to the February annual increase were housing costs, which climbed 4.6% on year, while food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 3.6% in the same period.

Alcohol and tobacco prices were up 6.1% and insurance and financial services rose 8.4%, the ABS said Wednesday.

Excluding volatile items from the data, the annual CPI rise in February was 3.9%, down from 4.1% in January.

Annual inflation excluding volatile items has continued to slow over the last 14 months from a high of 7.2% in December 2022, the ABS said.

Rents increased 7.6% for the year to February, up from 7.4% in January, reflecting a tight rental market and low vacancy rates across the country.

New dwelling prices rose 4.9% over the year with builders passing through higher costs for labor and materials. Annual new dwelling price increases have been around the 5% mark the past six months, the data showed.

The 3.6% rise in food prices in the 12 months to February was down from the 4.4% in January. It was the lowest annual growth since January 2022.

Insurance costs jumped 16.5% over the past 12 months to February, with rises in premiums across all insurance types due to higher reinsurance, natural disaster and claim costs, the ABS said.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-24 2126ET