Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia's Fortescue CEO to step down as miner expands green energy push

12/10/2021 | 01:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fortescue Metals Group CEO Elizabeth Gaines poses for a picture after sharing her outlook on China's steel production prospects, in Shanghai

(Reuters) -Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Friday Elizabeth Gaines will step down as chief executive as the miner extends its transition from a pure play iron ore producer to a green energy and resources firm.

Gaines, who oversaw a tripling in the share price of the world's fourth-biggest iron ore miner in the past four years, will remain on Fortescue's board as a non-executive director and assist in the search for the new CEO.

The move comes as Fortescue's chairman and Australia's richest man, Andrew Forrest, pushes to turn the company into the world's biggest green energy group, with a focus on hydrogen at its green power arm, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI).

Forrest hailed Gaines, a former travel industry and private equity executive who joined the company in 2013 and also served as its chief financial officer, as one of Australia's "truly inspiring leaders".

Gaines said she wanted to make way for a new boss to lead Fortescue's evolution into a renewable energy and resources company.

"I don't see this as departure of any shape or form, and I think this is just the opportune time. Fortescue is genuinely transitioning," Gaines told reporters in Sydney.

The company did not set a timeline for the change over.

Fortescue has begun a worldwide search to identify its next chief executive and other leaders with "global experience across heavy industry, manufacturing, and renewable energy," it said in a statement.

Analysts said the move was not unexpected, although the timing was a bit sooner than some had anticipated.

"Management churn at Fortescue has been an ongoing concern in the market, including risk to CEO tenure in the wake of Elizabeth Gaines selling the majority of her Fortescue shares in September," Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic said.

Its shares slipped as much as 1.8% and closed down 0.8%, underperforming its bigger iron ore rivals and the broader market, as investors mulled how the transition would fit into the company's strategy.

"Fortescue needs to tread warily to make sure its iron ore business operates to its optimal potential as the cash flow generated will be initially the sole funding for FFI," said Shaw & Partners analyst Peter O'Connor.

Fortescue lost its chief operating officer Greg Lilleyman, a highly respected executive in the iron ore industry, and two other senior leaders following a review this year of cost blowouts at its Iron Bridge magnetite project.

Kavonic had flagged the risk of Gaines potentially quitting in a September note after she sold around 65% of her shares, excluding performance rights.

Analysts also pointed to some disenchantment at Fortescue after long-term incentives were cut.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; additional reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Rashmi Aich, Sam Holmes and Richard Pullin)

By Shashwat Awasthi


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.39% 8.93 Delayed Quote.-21.67%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 3.27% 17.98 End-of-day quote.-23.26%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37aToyota suspends production at two more factories -Nikkei
RE
01:36aMalaysia end-Nov palm stocks fall less than expected as exports disappoint
RE
01:34aBOJ seen scaling back pandemic-relief funding support - sources
RE
01:32aBoj leaning toward ending loan programme targeting smaller firms when they expire in march 2022, but extend some portion to aid cash-strapped sectors - sources
RE
01:32aBoj leaning toward scaling back corporate bond, commercial paper purchases that were ramped up as part of pandemic-relief programme - sources
RE
01:32aBoj likely to scale back pandemic-relief corporate funding programmes when they expire in march, decision expected as early as next week's meeting - sources
RE
01:29aPhilippine c.bank sees 2021 cash remittances up 6%
RE
01:28aPhilippine c.bank sees end-2022 current account at -$9.9 bln (previous -$1.4 bln)
RE
01:28aChina Nov. vehicle sales fall 9.1% -industry body
RE
01:28aPhilippine c.bank sees end-2021 current account at -$4.0 bln (previous +$3.5 bln)
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $12 bln in a month
2General Motors returns to rare earth magnets with two U.S. deals
3Costco warns of holiday delays even as results top estimates
4Starbucks workers vote to unionize at Buffalo, New York, store
5Asian shares ease as markets await U.S. inflation data

HOT NEWS