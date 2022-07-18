Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia's Hot Jobs Market Puts a Floor Under Consumer Confidence

07/18/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By James Glynn


SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence improved marginally last week, supported by news of a sharp drop in unemployment in June to its lowest rate since August 1974.

Consumer confidence gained 0.2% last week, marking the first improvement since the last week of June, according to a survey by the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, and pollster Roy Morgan.

Unemployment in June fell to 3.5%, beating expectations of a lesser fall to 3.8%. Over 80,000 news jobs were created in June.

Sentiment around economic conditions next year strengthened 4% last week, while economic conditions in the next five years recovered 3.3%, according to the survey.

Still, the measure on current financial conditions declined 2.0%, marking 10 straight weeks of falls. Future financial conditions edged up 0.1%, the survey showed.

Consumers were less inclined to buy a major household item, with the measure falling 4%, its third consecutive weekly decline.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Rating is based on 1,480 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.

ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank said consumer confidence steadied as concerns about the economic outlook ebbed, likely driven by the strong labor market print last week.

High inflation and rising interest rates are feeding into households' weak assessment of their financial conditions. That is yet to show up in spending behavior, however, he added.

Inflation expectations dropped to a one-month low, with global fuel prices moderating, according to the survey.


Write to James Glynn at James.Glynn@WSJ.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 1944ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45pFitch cuts Belarus' foreign currency rating to 'restricted default'
RE
05:44pAustralia's Hot Jobs Market Puts a Floor Under Consumer Confidence
DJ
05:42pTexas state police to conduct internal review of Uvalde shooting response
RE
05:42pCorn, soy, wheat end higher on broad commodity strength, U.S. weather
RE
05:37pWhite House expects OPEC+ oil production hike after Middle East trip
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.36% to 99.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.57% to $1.0145 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.72% to $1.1953 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 0.28% to 138.14 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pCommunications Services Down on Streaming Growth Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GSK spins off Haleon in biggest European listing for decade
2Dutch central bank fines Binance 3.3 mln euros
3HK, China stocks jump after govt measures to ease property woes
4NICE Recommends Rhythm's ▼IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) for Treating ..
5Adial Pharmaceuticals to Announce Topline Results of ONWARD™ Phas..

HOT NEWS