Australia's Judo Bank considering $258 million IPO - sources

SYDNEY, July 28 (Reuters) - Australian lender to small and
medium-sized businesses Judo Bank is considering listing in the
Australian stock exchange this year via an initial public
offering that would seek to raise about A$350 million , sources told Reuters.
The so-called challenger lender has hired investment banks
to lead the potential IPO, said two people briefed about the
plans, adding that no final decision had been made on the timing
of the listing, which will depend on market conditions.
A market source said the company would likely launch the IPO
in October or November, after reporting financial results. A
representative for Judo declined to comment.
Judo is one of a few tech-driven lenders that have emerged
in recent years to challenge the dominance of Australia's four
biggest lenders. It only received its banking licence in 2019
and has since grown its book to over A$3 billion.
At this stage, the SME lending specialist expects to raise
about A$350 million, the two people with knowledge of the matter
said. On top of that, existing shareholders will sell some of
their shares as part of the IPO, they added.
The sources declined to be identified because the details
are private.
Australia's four biggest lenders account for about 80% of
the local market for loans and deposits.
Unlike other new entrants that struggled to secure funding
and make profits, or that have been acquired by larger
incumbents, Judo has remained independent of the Big Four and is
already profitable.
The Melbourne-based bank doubled lending volumes in the year
to March and was valued at A$1.9 billion when it raised about
A$175 million in equity and tier 2 capital securities last
month.
($1 = 1.3591 Australian dollars)
