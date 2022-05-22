Australia's Labor to retake power after 9 years, independents may hold sway

SYDNEY, May 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Labor Party will form
the country's next government on Monday, as unprecedented
support for the Greens and climate-focussed independents ended
nearly a decade of rule by the conservative coalition.
Center-left Labor remains four to five seats short of a
majority of 76 in the 151 seat lower house with about a dozen
electorates too close to call, television channels reported on
Sunday. Labor may need the support of independents and smaller
parties to return to power for the first time since 2013.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese said he will be sworn in as
the 31st prime minister on Monday along with four senior party
members, before heading to Tokyo to attend a "Quad" summit on
Tuesday with U.S. President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of
Japan and India.
"I do want to change the country. I want to change the way
that politics operates in this country," Albanese told reporters
after leaving a cafe in his Sydney suburb, where he was seen
taking pictures with supporters.
Several world leaders, including British Prime Minister
Boris Johnson and neighboring New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern,
congratulated Albanese on his win.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal Party was toppled in
several urban strongholds by independents, mostly women, who
campaigned for more action on climate change, integrity and
gender equality. The independents and a strong showing from the
Greens also ate into Labor's vote share in many seats.
"I feel like now maybe is the time for us to do something
different, and if we can get action on climate change, then
that's going to be quite exciting," voter Mark Richardson in
Sydney's Wentworth electorate told Reuters. Wentworth is among
the traditional Liberal seats snatched by an independent this
election.
Morrison, who will step down as leader of the Liberal party,
was shown in TV footage at his church on Sunday morning.
You've given us a great foundation from which we could walk
... (in) what has been a very difficult walk ... over the last
almost four years," a visibly emotional Morrison told fellow
worshippers.
RECORD POSTAL VOTES
Official results could take several days, with the counting
of a record 2.7 million postal votes to begin Sunday afternoon,
two days earlier than prior elections.
If a hung parliament emerges, independents will hold
considerable weight in framing the government's policies on
climate change and the efforts to set up a national
anti-corruption commission.
Deputy leader of Labor Richard Marles said the party could
still get enough seats to govern on its own.
"I think there is a bit of counting to go, and we are
hopeful that we can achieve a majority in our own right," Marles
told ABC television.
Barnaby Joyce, the leader of the Liberals' junior partner,
the National Party, said Australia needed a "strong government,"
which must be supported and also held to account.
"So you have to go from a good government to a good
opposition," Joyce told Sky News on Sunday.
(Reporting by Renju Jose and Jill Gralow in Sydney; Editing by
Lincoln Feast and William Mallard)