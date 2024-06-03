By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia's minimum wage will be raised by 3.75% from July 1, with the Fair Work Commission saying the decision is consistent with getting inflation back to target by the end of next year.

The increase is in line with the expectations of economists, and sharply lower than the 5.75% increase awarded by the wages umpire a year ago.

"It is not appropriate at this time to increase award wages significantly above the inflation rate," the FWC said.

The size of the increase took into account the fact that the federal government will deliver income tax cuts for all workers from July 1, and bolster household incomes through cash payments and rebates to offset rising rents and electricity costs, it said.

The decision comes after union groups asked for a rise in the basic wage of 5.0%, while business groups asked for an increase of around 2.5% to 3.0%.

The increase is largely consistent with the inflation rate and so should not add to concerns that the central bank will raise interest rates further in coming months.

At 3.6% on year, Australia's headline inflation is now materially lower than it was at the same time last year when it was running at 7.0% on year.

The decision also takes into account a planned rise in compulsory payments to the retirement savings of workers from July 1, the FWC said.

