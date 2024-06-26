By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia's monthly inflation indicator came in well above expectations in May, adding to a lengthening list of indicators suggesting that price pressures remain stubbornly high while fueling talk of a further rise in interest rates as early as August.

The monthly consumer-price index indicator rose 4.0% in the 12 months to May, up from 3.6% in April, according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

Economists had expected the CPI indicator to lift to 3.8%.

The data supports recent comments from senior officials at the Reserve Bank of Australia that it should remain vigilant to upside surprises on inflation, and that all policy options remain open to it.

A further rise in interest rates would put the RBA at odds with a growing number of its peers where interest rates have already been cut, or policymakers are pointing at the possibility.

The most significant contributors to the annual rise in inflation in May were rising costs for housing, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and transport, the ABS said.

Underlying inflation rose 4.0% on-year in May, down from 4.1% in April, the data showed.

Housing rose 5.2% in the 12 months to May, up from 4.9% in April. Rents increased 7.4% for the year, reflecting a tight rental market across the country, the ABS said.

According to the data, electricity prices rose 6.5% in the 12 months to May, up from 4.2% in April.

Absent an ongoing government scheme to help households to cope better with rising power costs, electricity prices would have risen 14.5% in the 12 months to May 2024, the ABS added.

In monthly terms, automotive fuel prices fell 5.1% in May, the first monthly fall since January 2024, reflecting lower wholesale fuel prices.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-24 2211ET