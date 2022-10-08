Australia's New South Wales braces for more floods with 64 warnings

WELLINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australia's most populous
state of New South Wales was bracing on Saturday for more heavy
rain and possible floods as the tally of weather warnings rose
to 64 and authorities urged people to take extreme care and
avoid travel.
The rains are expected to hit Sydney and flood warnings have
been issued for rivers both nearby and inland, as weather
officials said that rain since Wednesday in some parts of the
state raised their levels.
"There is significant risk of flash flooding right
across our state," Dominic Perrottet, the premier of New South
Wales, told reporters.
"We currently have a situation where our dams are full, our
rivers are full, so with heavy rain expected, we ask everybody
to continue to be cautious."
Preparations to fight the floods included Australian Defence
Force and emergency services helicopters and 500 emergency
services volunteers placed on standby.
There have been 10 flood rescues in the past 24 hours, the
emergency service added.
Australia's east is in the grip of a rare third straight
year of the La Nina weather event, which brings more rain. With
almost three months left in 2022, Sydney this week recorded
its wettest year since records began in 1858.
More rain expected overnight will add to the risk of flash
flooding, landslips, and fallen trees, said Steph Cooke, the
state's emergency services minister.
"We are really asking communities, especially those across
Sydney this evening, to please take care," Cooke said.
The challenge is made more daunting by expectations that
roads will be busier than usual as schools return on Monday from
spring break and about 200,000 spectators head home from a
supercars championship.
Authorities urged motorists not to drive on flooded roads.
The rain is expected to ease on Sunday before moving
offshore, although the middle of the week could bring more
significant rainfall, the Bureau of Meteorology has said.
Australia's east coast has been repeatedly hit by
devastating floods this year. In March, rising waters forced
tens of thousands from their homes, with at least 13 deaths.
(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)