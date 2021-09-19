Australia's PM Morrison says understands France's disappointment over submarine deal

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Scott
Morrison said on Sunday he understood France's disappointment
over Canberra's cancellation of a submarine deal in favour of a
pact with the United States and Britain but that Australia
needed to protect its interests.
"Of course it's a matter of great disappointment to the
French government, so I understand their disappointment. But at
the same time, Australia like any sovereign nation must always
take decisions that are in our sovereign national defence
interest," Morrison told a briefing.
(Reporting by John Mair and Lidia Kelly; Editing by William
Mallard)