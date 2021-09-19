Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia's PM Morrison says understands France's disappointment over submarine deal

09/19/2021 | 01:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday he understood France's disappointment over Canberra's cancellation of a submarine deal in favour of a pact with the United States and Britain but that Australia needed to protect its interests.

"Of course it's a matter of great disappointment to the French government, so I understand their disappointment. But at the same time, Australia like any sovereign nation must always take decisions that are in our sovereign national defence interest," Morrison told a briefing. (Reporting by John Mair and Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property
RE
01:55aAustralia's PM Morrison says understands France's disappointment over submarine deal
RE
12:42aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : MOP Resolute to Develop Joint Fields
PU
12:29aChina halts Taiwan sugar apple, wax apple imports to prevent disease
RE
12:21aChina defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs - Bloomberg News
RE
12:14aEvergrande starts repaying investors with discounted properties - bloomberg news
RE
12:12aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Commemoration of 'Azadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav' at SAIL-VISL through Elocution Competition
PU
09/18Australia says it was 'upfront' with France over submarine deal as crisis continues
RE
09/18Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
RE
09/18NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT : COVID-19 updates
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande : Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors ..
2European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean
3China defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs -..
4Tesla : SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew ret..
5Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off

HOT NEWS