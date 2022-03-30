Australia's Qantas aims to cut carbon emissions 25% by 2030

* To use 10% sustainable aviation fuel by 2030
* Will increase fuel efficiency of flights
* Corporate customers are looking for travel emissions cuts
SYDNEY, March 31 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd
said on Thursday it planned to reduce carbon emissions by about
25% by 2030, in part by boosting sustainable aviation fuel to
10% of its fuel mix and increasing the fuel efficiency of
flights by 1.5% a year.
The airline in 2019 had been one of the first carriers in
the world to pledge to slash its carbon emissions to net zero by
2050, ahead of an industry-wide commitment agreed last year.
"Hydrogen or electric powered aircraft are several decades
away, particularly for the length of most flights, so our plan
is focused on the technology that is within reach today," Qantas
Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said.
The target of 10% sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 is in
line with a goal set by the oneworld airline alliance in October
2021. Qantas is a member of oneworld along with carriers like
British Airways, American Airlines Group and
Cathay Pacific Airways.
Qantas' broader 2030 emissions target will place it in
closer alignment with corporate customers that are looking for
drastic cuts in emissions from business travel well before 2050.
Several companies, such as HSBC, Zurich Insurance
, Bain & Company and S&P Global, have already
announced plans to quickly cut business travel emissions by as
much as 70%.
Qantas has begun purchasing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)
for its flights from London to help reduce carbon emissions on
those journeys by around 10% and from 2025, it will use biofuels
on flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco.
The airline industry's target of net zero emissions by 2050
relies on boosting use of sustainable aviation fuel from less
than 0.1% today to 65% by 2050 as well as new engine
technologies.
Qantas is nearing a major order for Airbus' latest
generation narrowbody planes that would replace its fleet of
older Boeing 737-800s and 717s, allowing for fuel savings
of 15-20%. A firm order is expected by mid-year, Qantas said on
Thursday.
