Australia's Queensland state warns of possible COVID-19 lockdown

* Australia tops 2,000 cases for first time
* Police fine former PM Abbott for not wearing mask
CANBERRA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australia's third most
populous state said on Saturday it may order a snap lockdown
after a cluster of COVID-19 cases, as the country posted a
record one-day rise in daily infections.
Queensland state, home to more than 5 million people, said
it had detected five new infections in the past 24 hours after a
family tested positive. The next few days would be critical to
see if a lockdown was warranted, authorities said.
"If we start seeing any seeding, then we may have to take
very quick, fast action. But at the moment, it’s contained to
the family," said state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
The family lives in Brisbane, the state's capital. It was
not clear whether a lockdown would be limited to some parts of
the state like previous orders.
New South Wales, home to Sydney and Australia's
most-populous state, is under lockdown as are the cities of
Melbourne and Canberra. A lockdown for Queensland would be
another blow to Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion)
economy, which could slip into a second recession in as many
years.
Australia on Saturday posted 2,077 infections, surpassing
the previous day's record of 1,903. New South Wales, which has
been under strict stay-at-home orders for nearly three months,
said it detected 1,599 new infections.
Authorities warned people on Saturday to continue social
distancing, but hot weather across Sydney saw scores of people
head to the beach.
New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said police
would be out checking whether people were within 5 km (3 miles)
of their homes, as permitted under emergency rules.
Police and military personnel have for weeks been patrolling
the streets of Sydney, issuing fines to those contravening
health orders, such as wearing masks.
One person fined was former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who
confirmed on Saturday he had been ordered to pay A$500 after
being pictured not wearing a mask.
"I believe that I was well within the law, reasonably
interpreted. But I'm not going to challenge the fine because I
don't want to waste the police's time any further," Abbott told
reporters in Sydney.
"I never thought that dobbing and snitching was part of the
Australian character and I think that the sooner we can leave
this health police-state mindset behind us, the better for
everyone."
In neighbouring Victoria, authorities reported 450 new
locally acquired cases, the biggest one-day rise in locally
acquired cases in more than a year.
Australia has now recorded nearly 73,000 COVID-19 cases and
a death toll of 1,084.
($1 = 1.3596 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
William Mallard)