Australia's RBA Unlikely to Use Yield Curve Control Again

SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of Australia said the probability of it using a yield-curve-control target again is low and acknowledged that it suffered reputational damage when its three-year target, used to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, was hastily ended in late 2021.

The RBA's YCC was introduced as part of extraordinary policy measures to hold short-term interest rates down when the economy was being battered by the uncertainty of the pandemic. The YCC targeted a yield 0.25% for three-year government bonds.

The RBA's board "views the probability of using a yield target again in future as low, but recognizes that the use of a yield target might be appropriate in extreme circumstances," an RBA internal review of the policy said.

The target was abandoned when financial markets ceased to believe that the RBA would keep interest rates at record-low levels until 2024. Government bond yields rose sharply as inflation concerns mounted.

A strong recovery by Australia's economy from pandemic lockdowns in late 2021, and a surge in inflationary pressures globally, meant the RBA's forward guidance no longer had relevance.

The RBA began raising interest rates in May, and is expected to continue raising rates sharply over coming months, with inflation on track to reach 7.0% this year.

"It is an open question as to how much the yield target has damaged the Bank's credibility," the review said.

"Many other central banks have also been surprised by the strength in the economic recovery and inflation, with associated reputational costs and large movements in market prices as forecasts and the forward guidance based on them have not been met," it said.

