Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Michele Bullock also noted that new monthly data on inflation would be released next week but would have a lot of statistical noise and were unlikely to have much impact on the RBA's deliberations at its Oct. 4 Board meeting.

Bullock added the outlook for the global economy was "worrying", as was the outlook for China's zero-COVID policy and its property market.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Christian Schmollinger)