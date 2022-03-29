Log in
Australia's Telstra names insider Brady as its first woman CEO

03/29/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
(Reuters) -Telstra Corp Ltd on Wednesday named Chief Financial Officer Vicki Brady its new chief executive, making her the first woman to lead the Australian telecom firm.

Brady, who takes over the top job on Sept. 1, will succeed Andrew Penn and will work with him over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.

Penn, who joined Telstra as CFO in 2012 and had been CEO since May 2015, "would leave a positive and enduring legacy for the transformation he has led during his time as CEO," Chairman, John Mullen said.

On Tuesday, Telstra said it will form a new holding company, Telstra Group Ltd, as a part of the final steps of its restructuring program.

Brady, who will be based out of Sydney, will receive a fixed remuneration of A$2.3 million ($1.73 million) per annum in her new role, the statement added, which is the same as Penn's annual pay as per Telstra's 2021 Remuneration Report https://www.telstra.com.au/content/dam/tcom/about-us/investors/pdf-g/0821-TEL-AR-2021-FINAL-Interactive.pdf.

Brady joined Telstra in 2016 and has held the role of group executive, consumer and small business in addition to her current role of CFO and group executive responsible for strategy.

($1 = 1.3323 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS